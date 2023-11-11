Bryan (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested six people during an operation aimed at combatting commercial sex buyers and human trafficking.

The sheriff’s office says several local law enforcement agencies took part in the operation. They include College Station Police, Texas A&M University Police, Caldwell Police, and the Grimes Co. Sheriff’s office.

The people arrested in the operation are: 55-year-old Ronnie Wayne Bielamowicz, 32-year-old Juan Antonio Tirado-Tirado, 31-year-old Thomas Jamar Sweed, 33-year-old Chalhukya Reddy Reddy, 68-year-old Michael Edwin Maas, and 27-year-old Jose Maria Torres Hernandez.

Investigators are not releasing any more information about the suspects or the operation that lead to their arrests. FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.