COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The possibility of dangerous weather conditions on Friday has compelled The Association of Former Students to modify Aggie Ring Day events.

Aggies can still pick up their rings at the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center. Delivery will begin on schedule, with the first group at noon – however, Friday’s distribution could be delayed if dangerous weather moves into the area.

Please consider the impact of stormy weather on your guests, especially those with health and mobility concerns. Aggie Ring recipients are encouraged to consider picking up their rings alone and then leaving to celebrate with loved ones indoors.

Do not arrive early.

All Aggie Park activities have been canceled.

In accordance with Texas A&M University protocols, if lightning is detected within eight miles of the Williams Alumni Center, Aggie Ring delivery will pause for at least 30 minutes. Guests will be directed to take shelter in their cars or at the Memorial Student Center. At every lightning strike, the 30-minute delay will reset. Once the lightning has passed, Aggie Ring delivery will resume with the group number which was left off.

Shuttle bus service from West Campus Garage will still be available, but will also pause according to delays. The Williams Alumni Center pick-up and drop-off points have been moved closer to the building. In the case of a delay, shuttle buses will continue to run until the last group’s Aggie Ring delivery is complete.

Although Aggie Ring delivery has often been continued at the Williams Alumni Center during rain, predictions for Friday include the possibility of up to 40 mph winds, heavy rain, and lightning strikes in the vicinity of the Alumni Center. The decision to modify Friday’s activities was made in consultation with the Texas A&M Emergency Management Team.

You can also catch the latest updates at tx.ag/RingDayUpdates.