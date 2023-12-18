COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The College Station Police Department has arrested an aggravated assault suspect after a brief pursuit.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment at 700 Dominik Drive after receiving a report of a civil disturbance. The person reporting the incident said they could hear screaming and yelling coming from a nearby apartment.

A crying woman called 9-1-1 a short time later, saying “Why do you want to kill me? Why do you have a knife, though?,” and then the woman disconnected.

Officers quickly arrived and found 23-year-old Daylin Marquise Kessee, of College Station, leaving The Dominik Apartments. Kessee was out on bond for an Assault-Family Violence charge against the same victim, and started running from officers.

A College Station Police K-9 and drone operator were called to the scene as officers formed a perimeter around the area. The drone later found Kessee inside of the Pearl Apartments, located at 505 Harvey Road.

Kessee continued to flee from officers several times, but the drone and K-9 unit continued tracking him. Kessee was taken into custody without incident.

College Station Police say Kessee has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Conviction and Violation of Certain Court Orders or Conditions of Bond in a Family Violence Case. His bond in the Brazos County Jail is set at $200,000.