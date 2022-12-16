BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University will be awarding approximately 5,428 degrees to fall graduates at in-person commencement ceremonies this month.

Commencements in College Station will be held this Friday and Saturday for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students. Texas A&M University at Galveston will host two commencement ceremonies on Friday.

The university says that out of the degrees awarded this fall, approximately 103 will go to students at the School of Law in Fort Worth; Texas A&M University at Galveston will confer 157 degrees; and 270 Health Science Center students in locations across the state will earn their diplomas. Texas A&M University at Qatar, which operates on a different academic calendar, awarded 16 degrees in November.

All four College Station ceremonies will be televised live by KAMU-TV and livestreamed via the KAMU website at www.kamutvfm.org. Graduates will have their names called and walk the stage, then return to their seats. Diplomas will be mailed after the ceremony. Diploma tubes will be provided at the ceremonies for photographs.

School officials say commencements are a celebration of each student’s accomplishments, and every effort is made to ensure safety, security, and decorum of a public event befitting their success. The university says that guests are encouraged to refrain from disruptive behaviors, which might negatively impact this special moment for students and their families. Clear bags are also required at all commencement ceremonies at Reed Arena.

Here are the details for each College Station ceremony:

Undergraduate Commencements:

Friday, Dec. 16

9 a.m. – Reed Arena

Undergraduates in Agriculture and Life Sciences

Undergraduates in Architecture

Undergraduates in Mays Business School

Undergraduates in Nursing

Undergraduates in Public Health

2 p.m. – Reed Arena*

Undergraduates in Bush School of Government and Public Service

Undergraduates in Engineering

*Includes military commissioning ceremony

7 p.m. – Reed Arena

Undergraduates in Arts and Sciences

Undergraduates in Education and Human Development

Undergraduates in Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts

Graduate Commencement and Hooding Ceremony:

Saturday, Dec. 17

9 a.m. – Reed Arena

Graduate and Professional School

For more information about commencement at Reed Arena, you can visit graduation.tamu.edu.