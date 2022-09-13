BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Lowry Mays, a 1957 graduate of Texas A&M University and the namesake of its business school, passed away on Monday at the age of 87.

Lesley Henton, of Texas A&M’s Division of Marketing and Communications, saysMays earned his bachelor’s degree in petroleum engineering at the university, and was the founder and CEO of Clear Channel Communications. He was dedicated to supporting his alma mater, serving two non-consecutive terms (1985-1991 and 2001-2007) on Texas A&M’s System Board of Regents – including as chairman from 2003-2005.

Texas A&M’s school of business was endowed by Mays in 1996 with a $15 million gift, and was renamed the Lowry Mays College & Graduate School of Business. The university renamed the school once more in 2002 to Mays Business School.

In 2017, the Mays Family Foundation gifted an additional $25 million – the largest single commitment in the business school’s history. Both gifts were part of an overall lifetime giving of $47 million.

Henton said in a press release that when the second major gift was announced, Mays said he was “honored to help support the school’s vision to advance the world’s prosperity… (and) to develop transformational leaders and tackle the challenges of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks said, “We are saddened to hear of Lowry Mays’ passing today. He truly exemplified the Aggie core values. The Mays family has had a remarkable impact on the business school, providing countless opportunities for students and faculty, as well as on the university system through his service on the Board of Regents. Aggies are proud to carry on his legacy of leadership and service.”

Henton writes that the Mays Business School has grown to become one of the nation’s leaders with several programs ranking in the top 20 nationally, and the Mays’ generosity led to many endeavors that have no doubt contributed. In 2009, their $7.5 million gift supported a number of endowed faculty chairs – including the Benton Cocanougher Chair – named for a dean emeritus and professor emeritus of the business school. Another result of the Mays’ support was the establishment of the Mays Innovation Research Center, which seeks to understand the true nature of innovation and how it benefits society.

The Texas A&M Foundation Board of Trustees honored Mays with its Sterling C. Evans Medal in 2010, for his philanthropy to the university. And as a result of the Mays’ service and generosity to the business school, the Peggy and Lowry Mays Impact Award was created and given to the couple in 2017. The award continues to be given in honor of those who impact the school through exemplary giving and strong leadership.