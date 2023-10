BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University Interim President Mark A. Welsh III will be discussing his future plans this Wednesday.

The university says this will follow an assessment of the Path Forward initiatives during an all-faculty, staff and student meeting. The meeting will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Hall of Champions in Kyle Field.

The meeting will also be livestreamed.