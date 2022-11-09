COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University’s Police Department is addressing the campus about the recent sexual assaults in Bryan.

This also comes after the College Station Police Department spoke on the assaults. A&M Police received many calls and messages from the campus community and concerned parents about the assaults. Officers with the department are at “heightened alert,” and foot patrols in and around residential areas have been increased.

The department also says there has been some misinformation about criminal activity near campus circulating on social media. This is why security presence has been increased. There are resources available on campus, and also some personal safety tips.

Corps Escorts are available by calling the Guard Room at 979-845-6789 when walking alone at night. This phone number is also located on the back of your Student ID.

Download the Code Maroon App and utilize the Friend Walk feature if off campus.

Blue Light phones are located across campus and can be used to call first responders in an emergency.

Remember to always lock your doors and windows.

Stay alert and aware of your surroundings.

If you see something, say something: Report suspicious activity to law enforcement as soon as possible. University Police Department – 979-845-2345 Bryan Police Department – 979-209-5300 College Station Police Department – 979-764-3600 Brazos County Sheriff’s Office – 979-361-4900



The department also says a Code Maroon alert was not issued. The Code Maroon system is used for active critical emergencies – such as in-progress situations posing an imminent, life safety threat to the community. This includes situations such as active shooters, bomb threats and tornado warnings. This system is not utilized for crime reporting.

Timely Warning notifications (Crime Alerts) are typically utilized to alert the campus to Clery crimes happening on or immediately adjacent to the campus – in compliance with the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act (Clery Act). After consulting with the Bryan Police Department, it was determined these crimes occurred outside of the notification area. Although a Timely Warning was not required, we utilized official social media channels to amplify the Bryan Police Department’s alert and share important personal safety reminders.

A&M Police says the department will continue to work regularly with both Bryan and College Station Police, as well as the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. The campus community is asked to remain vigilant, to utilize the safety tips and resources listed above and to contact law enforcement immediately to report any suspicious activity.