BRYAN / COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M is continuing an event which started with the pandemic.

The third annual Drive-In Fireworks and Drone Show is taking place Monday night on the RELLIS Campus. There are several places to park on campus, and they all open at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks will be in operation until 8:45 p.m., and the show starts around 9:30 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to watch the event from their cars, but they can also set up chairs nearby.