COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Regents of The Texas A&M University System have approved a freeze on tuition and fees for undergraduate Texas residents in the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 academic years.

This decision was made during the Regents’ Wednesday night meeting. A $4.8 billion capital plan for the next five years was also authorized.

“Providing an excellent and affordable education always has been a priority for us, and I am so pleased that our regents and state lawmakers could provide this tuition freeze to our students,” John Sharp, Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, said. “I hope this move can give some reassurance and relief to Texas A&M`s students and their families.”

The university says it is able to provide the support due to the unprecedented revenue surplus at the state level and the Texas Legislature offered additional funding as part of the State of Texas` Higher Education Affordability initiative.