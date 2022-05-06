BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University will award approximately 11,203 degrees to spring graduates at 15 in-person commencement ceremonies this month.
Commencements will be held from May 7 through May 28 for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students.
Graduates will have their names called and walk the stage, then return to their seats. Diplomas will be mailed after the ceremony. Diploma tubes will be provided at the ceremonies for photographs.
School officials say commencements are a celebration of each student’s accomplishments, and every effort is made to ensure safety, security and decorum of a public event befitting their success. Guests are encouraged to refrain from disruptive behaviors, which could negatively impact this moment for students and their families. Clear bags are also required at all commencement ceremonies at Reed Arena.
All seven College Station ceremonies will be televised live by KAMU-TV, and livestreamed via the KAMU website.
Here are the details for each ceremony:
Texas A&M University
Saturday, May 7, 10:00 a.m. – Rudder Auditorium
- Doctoral commencement and hooding ceremony
Thursday, May 12, 10:00 a.m. – Reed Arena
- Master’s and Undergraduates in Agriculture and Life Sciences
- Master’s and Undergraduates in Architecture
Thursday, May 12, 4:00 p.m. – Reed Arena
- Master’s and Undergraduates in Mays Business School
- Master’s and Undergraduates in the School of Public Health
Friday, May 13, 10:00 a.m. – Reed Arena*
- Master’s and Undergraduates in Education and Human Development
- Master’s and Undergraduates in Geosciences
- Master’s and Undergraduates in Nursing
*Includes military commissioning ceremony
Friday, May 13, 4:00 p.m. – Reed Arena
- Master’s in the Bush School of Government and Public Service
- Master’s and Undergraduates in Liberal Arts
Saturday, May 14, 10:00 a.m. – Reed Arena
- Master’s and Undergraduates in Engineering
- Departments: Engineering; Aerospace Engineering; Biological & Agricultural Engineering; Biomedical Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Civil & Environmental Engineering; Computer Science & Engineering; Electrical & Computer Engineering
- Master’s and Undergraduates in Science
Saturday, May 14, 4:00 p.m. – Reed Arena
- Master’s and Undergraduates in Engineering
- Departments: Engineering Technology & Industrial Distribution; Industrial & Systems Engineering; Materials Science & Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; Multidisciplinary Engineering; Nuclear Engineering; Ocean Engineering; Petroleum Engineering
- Master’s and Undergraduates in Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
The following ceremony dates and times are planned for other degree levels and/or other Texas A&M campuses/locations:
Saturday, May 7, 1:00 p.m. – Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts: Mansfield, Texas
- Professional degrees and Graduates in the School of Law
Saturday, May 7, 7:00 p.m. in Qatar – Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena (ABHA Arena)
- Graduates and Undergraduates at Texas A&M University at Qatar
Wednesday, May 11, 2:00 p.m. – Rudder Auditorium
- Professional degrees in Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences
Friday, May 13, 6:00 p.m. – Aggie Special Events Center, Texas A&M University at Galveston
- Graduates and Undergraduates at Texas A&M University at Galveston
- Graduates in: Marine Biology; Marine & Coastal Management Science; Marine Resources Management
- Undergraduates in: Marine Biology; Marine Fisheries; Marine Sciences; Coastal Environmental Science & Society; University Studies – Oceans and One Health
Saturday, May 14, 9:00 a.m. – Aggie Special Event Center, Texas A&M University at Galveston
- Graduates and Undergraduates at Texas A&M University at Galveston
- Graduates in: Maritime Business Administration & Logistics; Ocean Engineering
- Undergraduates in: Marine Transportation; Marine Engineering Technology; Maritime Business Administration; Maritime Studies; Ocean Engineering; University Studies – Marine Environmental Law and Policy; University Studies – Tourism and Coastal Community Development
Saturday, May 21, 10:00 a.m. – Rudder Auditorium
- Professional degrees in the Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy
Saturday, May 21, 3:00 p.m. – Rudder Auditorium
- Professional degrees and Graduates in the College of Medicine
Saturday, May 28, 10:00 a.m. – Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center: Dallas, Texas
- Professional degrees, Graduates and Undergraduates in the College of Dentistry