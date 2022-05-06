BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas A&M University will award approximately 11,203 degrees to spring graduates at 15 in-person commencement ceremonies this month.

Commencements will be held from May 7 through May 28 for undergraduate, master’s and doctoral students.

Graduates will have their names called and walk the stage, then return to their seats. Diplomas will be mailed after the ceremony. Diploma tubes will be provided at the ceremonies for photographs.

School officials say commencements are a celebration of each student’s accomplishments, and every effort is made to ensure safety, security and decorum of a public event befitting their success. Guests are encouraged to refrain from disruptive behaviors, which could negatively impact this moment for students and their families. Clear bags are also required at all commencement ceremonies at Reed Arena.

All seven College Station ceremonies will be televised live by KAMU-TV, and livestreamed via the KAMU website.

Here are the details for each ceremony:

Texas A&M University

Saturday, May 7, 10:00 a.m. – Rudder Auditorium

Doctoral commencement and hooding ceremony

Thursday, May 12, 10:00 a.m. – Reed Arena

Master’s and Undergraduates in Agriculture and Life Sciences

Master’s and Undergraduates in Architecture

Thursday, May 12, 4:00 p.m. – Reed Arena

Master’s and Undergraduates in Mays Business School

Master’s and Undergraduates in the School of Public Health

Friday, May 13, 10:00 a.m. – Reed Arena*

Master’s and Undergraduates in Education and Human Development

Master’s and Undergraduates in Geosciences

Master’s and Undergraduates in Nursing

*Includes military commissioning ceremony

Friday, May 13, 4:00 p.m. – Reed Arena

Master’s in the Bush School of Government and Public Service

Master’s and Undergraduates in Liberal Arts

Saturday, May 14, 10:00 a.m. – Reed Arena

Master’s and Undergraduates in Engineering Departments: Engineering; Aerospace Engineering; Biological & Agricultural Engineering; Biomedical Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Civil & Environmental Engineering; Computer Science & Engineering; Electrical & Computer Engineering

Master’s and Undergraduates in Science

Saturday, May 14, 4:00 p.m. – Reed Arena

Master’s and Undergraduates in Engineering Departments: Engineering Technology & Industrial Distribution; Industrial & Systems Engineering; Materials Science & Engineering; Mechanical Engineering; Multidisciplinary Engineering; Nuclear Engineering; Ocean Engineering; Petroleum Engineering

Master’s and Undergraduates in Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

The following ceremony dates and times are planned for other degree levels and/or other Texas A&M campuses/locations:

Saturday, May 7, 1:00 p.m. – Dr. Jim Vaszauskas Center for the Performing Arts: Mansfield, Texas

Professional degrees and Graduates in the School of Law

Saturday, May 7, 7:00 p.m. in Qatar – Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena (ABHA Arena)

Graduates and Undergraduates at Texas A&M University at Qatar

Wednesday, May 11, 2:00 p.m. – Rudder Auditorium

Professional degrees in Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

Friday, May 13, 6:00 p.m. – Aggie Special Events Center, Texas A&M University at Galveston

Graduates and Undergraduates at Texas A&M University at Galveston Graduates in: Marine Biology; Marine & Coastal Management Science; Marine Resources Management Undergraduates in: Marine Biology; Marine Fisheries; Marine Sciences; Coastal Environmental Science & Society; University Studies – Oceans and One Health



Saturday, May 14, 9:00 a.m. – Aggie Special Event Center, Texas A&M University at Galveston

Graduates and Undergraduates at Texas A&M University at Galveston Graduates in: Maritime Business Administration & Logistics; Ocean Engineering Undergraduates in: Marine Transportation; Marine Engineering Technology; Maritime Business Administration; Maritime Studies; Ocean Engineering; University Studies – Marine Environmental Law and Policy; University Studies – Tourism and Coastal Community Development



Saturday, May 21, 10:00 a.m. – Rudder Auditorium

Professional degrees in the Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy

Saturday, May 21, 3:00 p.m. – Rudder Auditorium

Professional degrees and Graduates in the College of Medicine

Saturday, May 28, 10:00 a.m. – Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center: Dallas, Texas