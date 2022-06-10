COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A head-on collision involving an 18-wheeler led to an early morning road closure in College Station.

Police posted on social media early Friday morning about a traffic advisory – where police and fire units were working a crash in the southbound lanes of the Earl Rudder Freeway at Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Southbound Earl Rudder Freeway was closed at this time, and traffic was being diverted onto Emerald Parkway. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.

Police later posted on social media that at 1:18 a.m. Friday, a Toyota pickup truck was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 6 – near the Harvey Mitchell Parkway overpass. The pickup struck an 18-wheeler in a head-on collision.

Police say both drivers had non-incapacitating injuries, and the driver of the pickup was arrested for DWI.

Southbound Earl Rudder Freeway later re-opened on Friday morning.