BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a November 30 homicide in Bryan.

The Bryan Police Department has arrested 21-year-old Armando Martin Mejia, of Bryan, and 23-year-old Preston Jamal Thurmon, of Bryan, for their connection with the murder on November 30.

Armando Martin Mejia. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail) Preston Jamal Thurmon. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

According to the Brazos County Jail, Mejia has bond set at $500,000 and is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Thurmon has bond set at approximately $502,806 and is also charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – in addition to additional traffic charges.

Bryan Police officers were originally dispatched to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue around 10:20 a.m. on November 30 after receiving reports of a deceased person inside of a residence. Travelers were urged avoid this area.

When officers arrived, they found one man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene, and was identified as 19-year-old David Lopez, of Bryan.