COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Several arrests have been made after a shooting at a College Station apartment complex.

The College Station Police Department said Wednesday night that officers were working a shooting investigation at The Pearl Apartments, located in the 600 block of Harvey Road. The scene was active, and residents were urged to avoid this area.

Police issued an update at 12:16 a.m. Thursday, saying dispatch was receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls about numerous gunshots being heard at The Pearl Apartments. It was later discovered that there was a large fight between several people – which resulted in gunfire.

Officers found several individuals involved in the fight, plus a victim who was struck by shrapnel from the gunshots. This victim was treated at the scene and released. There are no other victims.

Officers gathered evidence and witness statements leading to the arrests of April Renee Cyrus, of College Station; Comelia Lashaun Lewis, of College Station; and Nayirah Desha Cross, of College Station. These three have been charged with Disorderly Conduct Fighting. Carl Rush Bolden, of Navasota, has been charged with Disorderly Conduct Gesture.

April Renee Cyrus. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Comelia Lashaun Lewis. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Nayirah Desha Cross. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Carl Rush Bolden. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

Officers and detectives are working to identify the shooter and any others involved in this fight. More charges are likely to follow.

This investigation is ongoing. If you witnessed or have any information about this incident, you can contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.