COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft at a College Station hotel.

Officers were dispatched to a hotel in south College Station after receiving a call about a suspicious person. A citizen saw two men crawling underneath a guest’s vehicle.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and stopped the men as they were leaving in a vehicle. Two catalytic converters were recovered from a search of the vehicle, as well as tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts.

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

The victim’s vehicle was found and confirmed that their catalytic converters were cut off. Both men have been arrested for theft, and one was also charged with possession of marijuana.