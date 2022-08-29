COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests were made after a pursuit of a stolen truck came to an end in College Station.

College Station Police said its officers apprehended two suspects in the pursuit on Saturday evening. Officers recovered two stolen firearms, in addition to another firearm with its serial number scratched off.



(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)



Dalton Lattin Zona (left) and Jeffery Dwyane Warren (right). (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail)

The driver of the stolen truck has been identified as 19-year-old Dalton Lattin Zona, of Temple. He has charges of Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Evading in Vehicle, Evading on Foot, two charges of Possession of Stolen Firearm, Tampering with Serial Number, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon, three charges of Tampering with Evidence and Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information.

22-year-old Jeffery Dwyane Warren, of Killeen, was also arrested. He is charged with Evading Arrest with a Previous Conviction Warrant.