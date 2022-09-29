COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after an attempted catalytic converter theft in College Station led to a pursuit.

A College Station Police officer was working an off-duty security assignment at College Station City Hall, when he was alerted by an employee of a suspicious vehicle parked near his vehicle. The officer could hear the sounds of metal being cut as he approached the vehicle.

The officer started ordering the suspect to stop, but the vehicle took off out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The officer gave a clear description of the vehicle to dispatch as it continued south on Texas Avenue.

A deputy with Brazos County Constable’s Office Precinct Three later found the vehicle traveling south on Highway 6. The vehicle was stopped, and the driver and passenger were quickly detained.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a sawzall, with new and used blades, which are frequently used in catalytic converter thefts.



TShaun Lwayne-Earl Hunter (left) and the items seized in the vehicle search. (Courtesy: Brazos County Jail, College Station Police Department)

22-year-old TShaun Lwayne-Earl Hunter, of Harris County, is charged with Evading in Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property. 20-year-old Ricky Harris, Jr., of Harris County, is charged with Theft of Property.

This comes after College Station Police made three arrests in a catalytic converter theft last week. For more information, you can view our previous story here.