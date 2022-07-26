BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Parents and guardians are encouraged to beat the rush and get their children’s back-to-school and COVID-19 vaccines during the Brazos County Health District’s extended vaccine clinics.

The district says these clinics will take place this Wednesday, as well as August 3rd and 10th, from until 6:30 p.m. at the Health District – located at 201 N. Texas Avenue in Bryan.

Vaccines are $14 per child, and are available for children 18 and younger who do not have insurance, are underinsured, or have Medicaid or CHIP. Vaccines offered include COVID-19, TDAP, Hepatitis B, MMR, HPV, Hepatitis A, Varicella, PCV-13, Meningitis, HIB, and Polio.