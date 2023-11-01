BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Police Department are teaming up again with The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas to raise money for childhood cancer.

The agencies are all joining the “Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaigns.” Officers participating from the local agencies will donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to grow a goatee. Female officers will donate $30 to paint their nails a color that coincides with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know.

Brazos County Law Enforcement Agencies were the first law enforcement agencies to join the campaign. Since 2018, over 115 law enforcement agencies in 24 states have raised over $720,000.

The Cure Starts Now – Central Texas Chapter was established by Vicky and Troy Bridier in September 2016 in the memory of their daughter Jade Bridier. Jade passed away at age four from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), which is an aggressive and deadly brain tumor.

During Jade’s five days of battle with cancer, her story became an inspiration to hundreds of thousands of people and opened the eyes of many to the plight of children and families who are impacted by pediatric cancer. Within the last four years, three Texas law enforcement families have lost their child under age ten to DIPG.

The agencies say that all of the money raised through this effort will go to The Cure Starts Now. All Police, Fire and EMS agencies are challenged to donate. The public is also encouraged to join in by donating going here.

The Campaigns will run through January 3, 2024.