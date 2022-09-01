BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A bicycle rider is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning.

Bryan Police officers responded at 5:50 a.m. to the collision, which occured at the intersection of Shiloh Avenue and Stone City Drive. A bicycle rider was transported to the hospital with serious bodily injury. The automobile driver has been cooperative with the investigation.

Officers on scene determined the bicycle rider was traveling on the wrong side of the roadway. As of 9:09 a.m., the roadways in the area were reported to be cleared.

This investigation is ongoing.