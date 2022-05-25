BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bryan physician’s medical license has been temporarily suspended after two charges of sexual assault involving two patients.

A disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas medical license of 44-year-old Kory Lee Gill, D.O. (Lic. No. M8674) after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The suspension was effective immediately.

The Board panel found that on May 4, 2022, Dr. Gill was arrested by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office related to two charges of sexual assault involving two patients. His bond was $60,000, and he was bonded out of jail on the same day.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with ten days’ notice to Dr. Gill, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Gill.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.