BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The cause of a suspicious death in Brazos County is under investigation.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a body found Wednesday afternoon on Pleasant Hill Road. Deputies and investigators arrived on scene and started an investigation for a suspicious death.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no known threat or danger to the public.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.