BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A body has been found on top of a train, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Finfeather Road on Friday after receiving reports of a person on top of a train. Railway traffic was stopped.

Officers found a dead person on top of one of the train cars. There are no signs of foul play. Bryan Police says this incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.