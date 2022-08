BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Police Department is investigating what they are classifying as a “suspicious death.”

The department posted on social media Sunday that officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.

Officers are working a suspicious death in the 200 block of a West Pruitt Street. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/L9rmzpwZoa — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 14, 2022

No other information was given. This is a developing story.