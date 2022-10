College Station (FOX 44) — Texas A&M reported a Code Maroon Alert Wednesday at 1:25 p.m.

Someone sent in a bomb threat to Kyle Field, which sparked an evacuation of the stadium and the Bright Building.

University police officers are searching the facilities. Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

All other campus activities are continuing as scheduled.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will update this report as new information is released.