BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, and Texas A&M University Police Department have together released an update regarding the sexual assaults in Bryan.

Bryan PD Public Information Officer Kole Taylor said Thursday afternoon that the investigation continues. There are no other sexual assault reports in the City of College Station, nor on the Texas A&M Campus, which are linked to this investigation. College Station PD and A&M PD are assisting Bryan PD.

Taylor says all departments want to remind the community to stay vigilant at all times, lock all doors and windows, and report any suspicious activity. If you see something suspicious, you should call your local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1:

Bryan Police Department – 979-361-3888

College Station Police Department – 979-764-3601

Texas A&M University Police Department – 979-845-2345

Taylor also said that all three departments have received calls about zip-ties being placed on trash cans. These reports have been investigated, and it is determined there is no link to any criminal activity, nor do these events pose any kind of credible threat.