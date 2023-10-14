Bryan, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate got out of the detention center early Saturday morning by pretending to be a different inmate with the same last name.

40-year-old Terry Burns was booked into the detention center in September on an assault/family violence charge. Deputies say he was sharing a cell with another inmate who was scheduled to be released.

Jailers say that Burns signed several documents as the other inmate and was mistakenly released. Once the mistake was noticed, the sheriff’s office and other local law enforcement agencies began searching for Burns.

At 4:41 p.m. Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officers found Burns near George Bush, just south of Harvey Road. They took him into custody and he now faces Escape and Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

The Brazos Co. Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal investigation to determine how the inmate was mistakenly released.

