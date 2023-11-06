Bryan (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Brazos Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating what caused the death of an inmate Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 69-year-old man was in jail when he asked for medical assistance at 7:25 a.m. An ambulance took him to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan, where he died from medical complications at 1:18 p.m. The name of the inmate has not been released at this time.

The sheriff’s office says there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death. The office is sending its thoughts and condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

The sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation, while the Texas Rangers work on an independent investigation. The Texas Jail Commission has also been notified as required.

Once the investigations are complete, a Custodial Death Report will be forwarded to the Texas Attorney General.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.