BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M University Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Police Department are teaming up again with The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas to raise money for childhood cancer.

Together, the departments are joining the Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaigns. Officers participating from the local agencies will donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to grow a goatee. Female officers will donate $30 to paint their nails a color that coincides with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know.

Most departmental policies prohibit male officers from wearing a beard or goatee and prohibit

female officers from wearing colored nail polish. However, for the months of November and

December, those policies will be relaxed in order to raise awareness and funding for

cancer research.

The Cure Starts Now – Central Texas Chapter was established by Vicky and Troy Bridier in September 2016 in the memory of their daughter, Jade – who passed away at four years old from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an aggressive and deadly brain tumor. During Jade’s five days of battle with cancer, her story became an inspiration to hundreds of thousands of people and opened the eyes of many to the plight of children and families who are impacted by pediatric cancer.

All of the money raised through this effort will go to The Cure Starts Now. All Police, Fire and EMS agencies are challenged to donate. The public is also encouraged to join in the fight by donating to Beard It Up at its official website.

These campaigns will run through January 4, 2023.