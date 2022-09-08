BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Today around 4:44 p.m., an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital.

The inmate is identified as 29-year-old Andrew Jones.

While the inmate was being discharged from the hospital, he attempted to flee from a deputy. After a short chase, and with the assistance of a citizen, the deputy was able to catch Mr. Jones and place him back in custody.

The inmate never made it off of the hospital property, and was placed back into custody at approximately 4:49 p.m.

Mr. Jones was then transported to the Brazos County Detention Center and has been charged with Escape Causing Injury. The deputy sustained a minor injury during this event.

We would like to thank the Good Samaritan who assisted our deputy during this incident. We would also like to thank the Bryan Police Department for their prompt response to the scene for assistance.