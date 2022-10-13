BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — On October 9th, 2022 an inmate incarcerated at the Brazos County Detention Center was a victim of a sexual assault.

A criminal investigation has been conducted and criminal charges for three defendants have been filed with the District Attorney’s office.

The District Attorney’s office has accepted the charges and warrants have been issued for inmates Fidel Sanchez, Tavares Lyles, and Devin Newton as a result of the investigation.

An administrative investigation is being conducted to review policies, procedures, actions, and training to ensure every possible measure is being taken to prevent sexual assault and harassment.

The Brazos County Detention Center is in compliance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act, which establishes federal standards designed to eliminate sexual assault in jails, prisons, and juvenile detention centers.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office states that they have a zero tolerance policy on sexual abuse and sexual harassment.