BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) — In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the Creekside neighborhood near Sandy Point Rd.

The suspects fled the scene prior to the officers arrival. When deputies arrived, they determined numerous rounds were fired from the street into a residence.

During the shooting, there were multiple people and a child inside the residence. This is the second time this month that shots were fired into this same residence.

Nobody was injured during either incident.

Investigators are working to identify the suspects in this case, and are asking the community for their help.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone with knowledge of this incident to call Investigator Ostiguin at 979-361-4955. If you would like to remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).