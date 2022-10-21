BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The biggest events at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo are coming this weekend!

The annual event continues from October 21 through 23 with its main rodeo events – along with livestock competitions, entertainment and a carnival!

The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo showcases agriculture, education and youth to enhance

Texas culture. Visitors can expect a weekend of action-packed events including bull riding, team roping, barrel racing, mutton bustin’ and a livestock show. The fair will also include educational

agricultural and animal exhibits, shopping and live music.

This year’s entertainment line-up includes:

– Aaron Watson on Friday, October 21

– Mark Chesnutt on Saturday, October 22

– Los Viejones De Linares, with opener Los Ligaditos, on Sunday, October 23

All three concerts will take place on the KORA Main Stage after the rodeo performances.

(Photos courtesy: Destination Bryan)

Attendees can also go to the carnival, watch Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel, the Sea Lion Splash Show and pig races, learn more about the agriculture industry, and enjoy delicious fair food.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. General admission includes access to the

fairgrounds, as well as attendance to the rodeo performances and concerts. Carnival passes can also be purchased in advance or at the event.

For anyone attending the event for the first time, you can visit the Destination Bryan Rodeo Guide to learn more about what to eat, see and do.