BRYAN – COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan/College Station high school students and families are invited to see what options are available for life after graduation.

The Brazos Valley College and Career Night will take place Monday night, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Brazos Center. It is being organized by the counseling staff of the Bryan and College Station Independent School Districts.

The event is open to students from grades 9 through 12 and is free of charge. Students from seven surrounding school districts have been invited, as well as local private schools. Representatives from over 50 colleges, universities, technical schools, armed forces, college prep programs, tutorial services and the Texas Workforce will be in attendance.

Three Financial Aid sessions will be offered for parents interested in learning more about federal aid.