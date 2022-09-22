BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan High School is the latest Texas school to fall victim to a hoax call.

The Bryan Police Department said Thursday afternoon that it recieved reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School Resource Officers who were on scene, in addition to responding patrol units, determined this to be a hoax – also known as a “swatting” call. Police say there is no threat at the school.

This comes after multiple reports of similar hoax calls within State of Texas schools in recent weeks – such as the calls in Waco, Whitney and Houston.

Authorities have said that if you are found to have made a similar call, you can be charged with a crime and receive time in prison.