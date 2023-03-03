BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Three have been arrested after Bryan High School students took THC edibles and wound up in the hospital.

School Resource Officers at Bryan High School were notified Thursday about three students who ingested the edibles, got sick and were transported to a local hospital. Resource Officers started investigating the origin of these edibles – which led to a search warrant in the 600 block of Banks Street in College Station.

As a result of the search warrant, two adults and one juvenile have been arrested.

Stephanie Fae Latham. Nicole Merie Latham.

36-year-old Stephanie Fae Latham, of Bryan, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2; Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone. Her bond in the Brazos County Jail is set at $4,000.

38-year-old Nicole Merie Latham, of College Station, is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2; Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence; Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Possession of Marijuana in a Drug Free Zone. Her bond in the Brazos County Jail is set at $8,000.

A 15-year-old juvenile from College Station is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2.

This investigation is ongoing.