BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Brazos County family gets a new house funded by the Bryan Independent School District.

Bryan ISD and the Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity broke ground on the district-funded Habitat House at noon Friday. The event took place at 1619 Conlee Street in Bryan.

Bryan ISD and the Habitat for Humanity attended the event. Also seen at the event were the Quintero – Mendez Family receiving the house – in addition to family members of Ruth Clearfield – who helped sponsor the house.

