BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bryan Independent School District has announced a change to its policy for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-23 school year.

The district said in a press release on Thursday that schools qualifying to operate the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.

The district says this new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators, and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For more information, you can contact:

Bryan Independent School District

Attention: Sundy Fryrear, Director

School Nutrition Services

1920 N. Earl Rudder Freeway

Bryan, TX 77808 (979) 209-7052

Email: bisd_lunch@bryanisd.org