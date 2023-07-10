Bryan, Tx (FOX 44) – A 21-year-old Bryan man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a Thursday night fatal traffic crash that left an 18-year-old Bryan woman dead.

Michael William Melson III was arrested and transported to the Brazos County Jail after being treated for his injuries at CHI St Joseph Regional Health Hospital. His bond was set at $200,000.

Francesca Almaraz, of Bryan, died at the same hospital where she was taken following the crash. Another passenger in the Toyota, identified as 17-year-old Jasmine Glover, of Houston, was transported to St. Joseph’s with serious injuries.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz said the preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 10:56 p.m. on July 6, a 1997 Kenworth 18-wheeler and a 2018 Toyota pickup were traveling southbound on Highway 6 near Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The Toyota struck the back of the Kenworth and caught fire.