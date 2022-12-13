BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bryan man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office says that in August 2015, twin sisters told a family member that Jose Godoy, Jr. sexually abused one sister in the presence of the other sister. Both children were interviewed at Scotty’s House, a Bryan non-profit Child Advocacy Center, as part of the resulting investigation by Child Protective Services and the Bryan Police Department. The victim of the abuse was not ready to give details during the interview, but her sister was able to disclose the abuse that she witnessed.

At trial, both sisters testified about the drug use and domestic violence in the home. While the victim still struggled to open up about the details of the abuse she suffered, she was able to tell the jury about the abuse through writing and diagrams. The victim’s sister was again able to help give her a voice by describing the abuse to the jury, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The jury also heard testimony from two experts – who testified about the dynamics of disclosure in child abuse cases and the effects of domestic violence on the disclosure process. The jury learned that many times, children do not immediately disclose sexual abuse – and that the presence of violence in the home can further delay their outcry. The experts explained that every victim reacts differently, and some victims may never be ready to discuss the details of their abuse.

Godoy was found guilty on Monday and was sentenced to 35 years in prison by Judge J.D. Langley. The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict.