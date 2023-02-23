BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Three young men from Bryan have been sentenced to 15 years in prison for Sexual Assault.

19-year-old Derrick Dewayne Burleson, Jr., 20-year-old Davion D’untarious Mitchell and 20-year-old Jaylon Jerrell Jones were each sentenced on Wednesday.

Derrick Dewayne Burleson, Jr. Davion D’untarious Mitchell. Jaylon Jerrell Jones.

The crime took place on December 16, 2021, according to the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office. The victim’s father returned home from work to discover his 15-year-old daughter and three unknown men inside of his home. All four of them were naked. As the victim’s father called the police, the three men gathered their clothes and ran out the back door.

The victim was interviewed at Scotty’s House, a child advocacy center in Bryan, where she said that she knew Mitchell and Jones – but did not know Burleson. She agreed to meet Mitchell at her home earlier in the day, but his two friends were not welcome.

When all three men appeared at her door, she told them they couldn’t come in. One of the men brought out a firearm, demanded sex and forced themselves inside.

Jones took off the girl’s clothes and told her to lay down on the bed. Each man forced her to perform sexual acts on them at gunpoint while the others watched and recorded the acts on their phones.

A College Station Police Department detective was able to develop leads based on the description the girl provided. The Brazos County D.A.’s Office says the victim and her family were pleased with the outcome of the case and the closure of the plea provided.

All three men are in the Brazos County Jail. Burleson is charged with Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Burglary of Habitation. He has an additional charge out of Houston County of Cruelty to Livestock Animals. His bond is set at $154,000.

Mitchell is charged with Burglary of Habitation, Evading Arrest – and has two charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. His bond is set at $156,000.

Jones’ is charged with Unautorized Use of Vehicle, Evading Arrest, Aggravated Robbery, Theft of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Burglary of Habitation and Possession of Marijuana. His bond is set at $273,000.