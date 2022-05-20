BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Bryan Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle on Friday morning. The public was urged to avoid this area.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A person of interest has been detained.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and this investigation is ongoing. Officers will remain in the area to process the scene.

FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.