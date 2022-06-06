BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Starting tomorrow, the Bryan Police Department will be participating in the TxDOT “Operation slow down” program.

This is a two week traffic enforcement program with the goal of increasing traffic safety, reducing fatality, and serious bodily injury crashes.

The Bryan Police Department will be performing increased traffic enforcement operations on North Earl Rudder Freeway and North Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

TxDot has identified these areas as having higher than average crashes.