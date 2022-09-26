BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Snapchat threat toward Sam Rayburn Intermediate School has confirmed to not be credible.

The Bryan Police Department was notified Friday of the threat. Several officers responded to the campus, and the threat was deemed “not credible.” The department says it will continue to investigate the source of the threats.

This comes after the department reported that Bryan High School was the latest Texas school to fall victim to a hoax call. You can read more about this story here.