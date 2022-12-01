Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – Bryan police report the city’s latest shooting victim has been identified as 19-year-old David Lopez of Bryan.

Wednesday morning about 10:20 a.m. Bryan police officers were called to the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue on the report of a body found in a home.

On arrival officers found the man, later identified as Lopez, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).