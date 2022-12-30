Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – A Bryan police officer was reported stable at a local hospital Friday morning after being shot following a traffic stop late Thursday night.

A patrol car stolen after the incident has been recovered.

Police report it was about 11:21 p.m. when the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and continued on for a short time before bailing out and running away on foot.

The officer began a foot pursuit when at one point, the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer.

The officer was hit and did not return fire

The suspect returned to the patrol car and led she scene in it.

The patrol vehicle was found unoccupied in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue.

Officers from multiple agencies immediately began a search attempting to locate the suspect.

The officer was transported to St. Joseph Hospital and was listed as beingstable Friday morning.