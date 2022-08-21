Bryan (FOX 44) — Bryan Police are searching for the person who shot an officer and bystander Sunday morning. Both victims received minor injuries.

Officers say it started when they were investigating a disturbance in the 1100 block of Crossing Drive.

While there, they say a person returned to the scene around 7:30 a.m. and opened fire, hitting the officer and a resident.

The shooter escaped and police are searching for the person. If you know anything about this shooting, please contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.