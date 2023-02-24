BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A search warrant in Bryan leads to five arrests.

The Bryan Police Department conducted the search warrant in the 1400 block of Paris Street on Wednesday. This came as a result of a long-term investigation.

The search warrant led to five arrests – in addition to the recovery of multiple firearms, stolen property and narcotics. The mugshots and charges of those arrested are below:

Malcolm Richmond. Deiontre Montrell Washington. Riheim Japarish Phillips. Martrevious Lavar Gafford. Jaylon Lamar Walter.

30-year-old Malcolm Richmond, of College Station, is charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1, Possession of Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 2, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Evading Arrest or Detention with Previous Convictions and Possession of Marijuana. His bond in the Brazos County Jail is set at $250,000.

29-year-old Deiontre Montrell Washington, of Bryan, is charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1, Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon and Evading Arrest or Detention. His bond in the Brazos County Jail is set at $160,000.

30-year-old Riheim Japarish Phillips, of Bryan, is charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon and Possession of Marijuana. His bond in the Brazos County Jail is set at $130,000.

20-year-old Martrevious Lavar Gafford, of College Station, is charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1, Possession of Marijuana and Evading Arrest or Detention. His bond in the Brazos County Jail is set at $130,000.

20-year-old Jaylon Lamar Walter, of College Station, is charged with Evading Arrest or Detention. His bond in the Brazos County Jail is set at $4,000.