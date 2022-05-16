BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Bryan.

Officers responded at 3:16 a.m. Sunday to the 1800 block of Anita Street for reports of shots fired. One person was found on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. This person was transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, another person with an apparent gunshot wound arrived at the hospital by a personal vehicle. Both people are believed to be involved in this same incident.

This investigation is ongoing.