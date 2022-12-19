BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Bryan shooting early Saturday morning.

Bryan Police Department officers responded around 3:40 a.m. to the 3700 block of S Texas Avenue for a disturbance. While investigating the disturbance, officers heard multiple gunshots from across the parking lot at around 4 a.m. Officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers provided medical treatment until medics arrived, and the victim was transported to the hospital. The department says that the patient is currently in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. This investigation is ongoing.