BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 15-year-old Bryan student has been arrested, and is charged with Terroristic Threat.

School Resource Officers from the Bryan Police Department were advised on Monday of a text message sent by a student referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers were quickly able to identify the juvenile who sent the text message.

An arrest warrant for Terroristic Threat was obtained on Tuesday, which led to the arrest of a 15-year-old male. Mental Health Services have also been provided to the juvenile.

The Bryan Police Department urges all parents and guardians to speak with their children about making threats. All threats made toward Bryan Independent School District Schools will continue to be investigated and will lead to appropriate criminal charges.